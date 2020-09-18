Central AL Forecast: Drier and cooler weather dominates the forecast

Our weather takes a turn after tracking tropical weather for the last few days. We’ll track cooling temperatures and mostly dry weather for the extended forecast. Before we get down that road, today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures hanging out near 80. A cold front will move through today bringing in some drier and cooler air on the back of northerly winds. Some areas in north Alabama will only see highs in the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures will drop tonight and end up in the upper 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning.

The weekend will stay cool, but each day will look a little different. A tropical wave in the Gulf will sling some clouds into the region and rain to the Gulf coast and possibly our southern counties on Saturday, but most of us stay dry without much sunshine. Sunday the clouds will clear out and sunshine will dominate. High temperatures both days will generally stay in the 70s. The sunshine will be in abundance for the start of the week with temperatures staying cooler than average in the mornings and afternoons.

In the Tropics: We have several active storms in the Atlantic basin but none of them pose a direct threat to us right now. The area in the Gulf bears watching closely for us going into next week.