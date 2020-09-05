Central AL Forecast: Drier Air Sticks Around this Holiday Weekend

Hope everyone’s enjoying their Labor Day weekend! Yesterday’s “cool” front has ushered dry air into Central Alabama. It feels GREAT out there as a result! Dew points have dropped from the low 70s to the upper 50s. For tonight, expect to see a clear sky & cooler overnight temperatures. Lows expected in the mid 60s with NO chance of rain.

Similar story for tomorrow–it stays quiet here at home with abundant sunshine during the day. A light Northeast breeze should continue to keep the humidity down, so expect it to FEEL much better than it did earlier this week. High temperatures in the upper 80s with NO chance of rain.

For Labor Day, we keep the sunshine going! A steady stream of dry air aloft continues, as mostly sunshine prevails. Temperatures Monday will be near-average for September…that means highs in the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s. NO chance for rain.

As we move later into next week, it will unfortunately start to feel more like summer again with decent chances of afternoon showers & increased humidity. We should be okay still on Tuesday, but by Wednesday, chances of rain go back up. A large snowstorm will be impacting Colorado this week, but all of that deeply cold air is expected to stay to our West.