Central AL Forecast: Dreary spell begins tonight; lasts thru Friday night

A blanket of cirrus clouds has stretched over Central Alabama this afternoon, giving us a partly sunny sky. Temperatures hovering right near average for this time of year, as we topped out today in the 50s. Clouds will get thicker once again after sunset tonight, eventually progressing into light rain through the overnight hours…





Our spell of wet weather begins tonight with light rain expected to begin over our area around midnight. We’ll wake up to light showers early tomorrow morning as well with morning temperatures in the 40s.





Plan ahead for a dreary Thursday, with light rain lasting essentially all day long. We may see a brief lull in the rain late in the afternoon, but showers are expected to pick back up tomorrow night into Friday morning. Afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Light SW breeze at 5 to 10 mph.





More rain expected Friday, which could turn heavy at times by lunch. Fortunately, as winds turn to the North and dry air makes a come back Friday evening, the rain will subside & the sky will clear out heading into the weekend.

Areawide, we’re still expecting roughly 0.5″ to 1″ in total of rain through Friday night, some local amounts up to 1.5″. Higher amounts expected along & South of I-20. This should be just enough to provide extra lawn care, but that’s about it.

Gorgeous day ahead for your Saturday! Sunny, & a bit chilly (especially in the morning) with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds building back in Sunday with a decent chance of afternoon showers.





Still keeping an eye on more chances of rain early next week. Some of this could progress into thunderstorms on Monday, but no definitive threat for severe weather just yet. For now, just keep in mind the umbrella will be handy even heading into next week.

