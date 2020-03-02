Central AL Forecast: Dreary Election Day; More Rain Through Thursday

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with mild temperatures; a few passing showers. We won’t be cooling off much tonight as we stay in a moist, warm airmass. After a day of persistent wet weather, we’ll stay in the 60s with a small chance of light showers.

ELECTION DAY: Downpours likely tomorrow morning, light showers in the afternoon. Our streak of wet weather continues as we head out to the polls tomorrow! Definitely bring your umbrella with you to the polls as you’ll almost certainly need it. A bit on the warmer side tomorrow as well…afternoon highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Good chances for more rain. Another plume of Gulf moisture will lift Northward behind a warm front, leading to even more scattered showers. By Wednesday, we’ll likely have reached weekly rainfall totals on the order of 2 to 4 inches. This is on top of all the rain we’ve received this winter…over 20” so far in Birmingham since January 1st! We’ll also be a bit cooler during the day Wednesday…morning lows in the 40s, afternoon highs in the 50s/60s.

THURSDAY: Turning the corner on the wet stuff. A cold front is set to sweep through Alabama Thursday, putting an end to our rainy weather pattern. While a few showers will be possible in the morning, we should be gradually, FINALLY, drying up Thursday afternoon. Morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine makes a comeback! High pressure will settle into the region behind Thursday’s front. That means a quiet, pleasant day to end the work week. A bit on the colder side, though, especially in the morning. Lows in the 30s, afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Staying quiet & sunny all weekend long…YES! High pressure prevails which means no weather issues for the weekend. Expecting near-average temperatures for early-March. That means highs in the 60s, lows in the upper 30s/low 40s.