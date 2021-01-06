Central AL Forecast: Dreary day tomorrow; Near-freezing temps this weekend

A bit on the colder side this afternoon across Central Alabama with pockets of sunshine. Tonight, clouds will increase in coverage over the region as our next storm system to the West heads our way. We’ll most likely stay rain-free overnight tonight, but by lunchtime tomorrow scattered showers will have rolled across the state line & blanketed much of the area.

For tomorrow’s rain chances, the system producing them doesn’t look nearly strong enough to prompt any risk of severe weather for us. We may hear 1 or 2 rumbles of thunder tomorrow with the heaviest rain, but that should be about it.

Heading into tomorrow night, as temperatures steadily drop behind the low, we may see just enough cold air & moisture for the rain to transition into flurries Friday morning. However, for those excited about the chance of our first snow day of the year, these flurries will be very short-lived & sparse in coverage. The most likely candidates to see these flurries will be farther North & in higher elevations, including places like Gadsden, Fort Payne, & places North of Cullman. Rest of us farther South, however, will likely only see rain.Drying out heading into the weekend with sunny skies expected Saturday & Sunday.

Temperatures will be cold for the foreseeable future…30s tonight, upper 40s tomorrow afternoon, and highs not getting above 60° for the next 7 days. We’ll see sub-freezing temps early Sunday morning, so prepare accordingly!

As for another chance of snow early next week…chances as of right now are not very good. There isn’t enough forecast guidance yet to suggest that we’ll see any significant snowfall…as of right now, we are only forecasting rain with a possible brief transition to flurries. Any rumors on social media towards the contrary should be treated as such. We’re keeping an eye on it, but I wouldn’t prepare for much else other than rain.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a great night!