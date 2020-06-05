Central AL Forecast: Cristobal Stays to our West, but Still Rainy Monday

Sunday will be another hot and humid day void of much rain. There will be a few stray showers in south Alabama as Cristobal nears landfall. Really feeling the HEAT today as the heat index climbs into the upper 90s, close to 100° in our Southern Counties. Stay hydrated!!

The current forecast track for Tropical Storm Cristobal remains largely unchanged. Landfall is expected sometime this afternoon or this evening near the mouth of the Mississippi River, in Southeastern Louisiana. The most significant impacts from Cristobal will be felt in this region, as tropical storm-force winds last through Monday, with 4 to 6″ of rainfall likely.

We are NOT expecting much of any significant impacts from this storm in Central Alabama. What we will see is gusty winds–on the order of 15 to 25 mph–both tomorrow & Monday as Cristobal makes its closest approach. We’ll also see passing tropical thunderstorms across West Alabama, but any potential severe weather is VERY unlikely with this system.

Chances for rain & thunderstorms prevail for the first half of the upcoming week. We’re keeping rain chances in the forecast through Wednesday…beyond that, a cold front passes through & we turn dry & mild (by June standards) Thursday.