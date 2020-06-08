Central AL Forecast: Cristobal keeps us soggy for the start of the week

It’ll be a tale of two halves of the week as we start stormy and soggy, but finish off the week sunny and warm. We’ll track Cristobal through the morning and afternoon today, and the potential for storms and some severe weather develops mainly west of I-65. A quick-forming tornado isn’t out of the question for us with storms and heavy rainfall being the primary threats. It will also be very breezy, especially in west Alabama as Cristobal treks north. Stay up to date with changing weather conditions all day today.

Tuesday and Wednesday also look very wet, as the remnants of Cristobal still keep a tropical air mass over the Deep South for one more day. This will lead to likely rain chances, but not much risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Wednesday, as the cold front approaches, a small risk of severe storms could develop, but with a lack of much wind shear, any strong storms that form will have a hard time taking on severe characteristics (60 mph wind, tornado threat). So, just look for more unsettled weather for midweek.

By Thursday, we are on the good side of the front and our weather turns much nicer. There won’t be much “cold” with the front, especially in the afternoon when high temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s. However, morning temperatures will be comfortable, falling to the mid and low 60s.