Central AL Forecast: Cooler This Weekend, More Rain Sunday

TODAY: After a quick round of showers overnight, the rain should gradually subside later this morning as cooler, drier air pushes in from the North. By lunchtime, we should have all turned dry in Central Alabama. Clouds should clear out in the afternoon and give way to sunshine. Temperatures a bit cooler today as well…starting the day off in the 50s, getting up to highs in the mid 60s. North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & a bit chilly. This is the coolest we’ll be for the foreseeable future as lows briefly dip into the 40s overnight. Some light showers pushing in from the Southwest after midnight.

SUNDAY: Steady, light rain early Sunday morning. A few more passing showers in the afternoon, otherwise, cloudy & cool. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 60s. Rain chance at 80%.

MONDAY: More showers expected. Not expecting any storms…just your classic springtime showers! Slightly warmer for Monday as well as the humidity increases. Lows Monday morning near 60°, afternoon highs in the low 70s. Rain chance at 70%.

TUESDAY: Mostly drying out, but still some stray showers possible. Warming trend continues. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows Tuesday morning in the upper 50s, afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance at 30%.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Sunshine prevails into next weekend. We make the return to considerable warmth starting on Wednesday as highs flirt with the 80° mark, just as they did this past week. Can’t completely rule out a stray shower or two in the afternoon Wed-Fri, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

80s are great, but keep in mind: this is WAY above normal for late-March. Normally, we don’t see 80s until mid-May. We’re set to stay there for the rest of the week beyond Wednesday, maybe even approaching record highs Thursday.

