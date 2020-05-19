Central AL Forecast: Cooler temps, isolated showers next couple of days

Temperatures will be the story for us as highs settle well below average again this afternoon. With an upper-level low pressure area centered over the Deep South, we’ll stay unsettled today with some isolated showers and clouds around. Highs will only reach the mid and low 70s this afternoon with some peeks of sunshine. Tonight, a few more showers are possible as lows drop to the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll see a warming trend begin today with a few more breaks in the clouds and just a few stray showers. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. It gets warmer with more isolated showers on Thursday as highs reach the low 80s. More of the same on Friday..a few stray showers and even warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a few upper 80s.

We’ve got the Memorial Day weekend upcoming and weather looks prototypically summer with highs in the upper 80s and isolated rain chances. There may be a few spots that see a brief 90-degree reading, but with clouds lingering and rain chances, it looks unlikely we see widespread temperatures in the 90s.