Central AL Forecast: Cooler start to the week

We had a beautiful fall weekend in Central Alabama and we’ll continue the dry and mostly sunny streak of weather today with one change; cooler temperatures are back. Northwest winds will transport some cooler air in for today with some clouds filling in as upper-level energy moves across the Deep South. Look for high temperatures to sit some 8-10 degrees lower than yesterday, in the mid to upper 50s.



The cooler air doesn’t stick around as temperatures return closer to average for this time of year. Morning lows will still be chilly, dropping to the mid and upper 30s, but afternoon highs will rebound back to the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. More moderating temperatures on Wednesday with a few spots getting to the upper 60s with more sunshine. Upper 60s, and a few 70s, will be possible on Thursday, before our next rain chances.



Rain returns to the region late Thursday, but more for Friday and the start of the weekend. Right now, rain looks likely without a substantial thunderstorm threat as a cold front moves in then stalls out. Showers will be most likely through the day Friday and Saturday with showers tapering off Sunday. As we get closer to Friday, we’ll have a better idea of timing so stay tuned.

