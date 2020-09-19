Central AL Forecast: Cooler & Quiet as Fall Begins on Tuesday

Our first real taste of fall has FINALLY arrived in Central Alabama! As fall officially begins on Tuesday, we currently have an interesting setup over the region…East winds are funneling cool, dry air in at the surface, while Southwest winds aloft are pushing in deep moisture from the Gulf–also in part thanks to Tropical Storm Beta. This is why the sky has remained mostly overcast most of the day. On top of that, we’ve also seen quite a lot of smoke out there, as wildfires continue to burn across much of the West coast.

Overnight tonight, expect to see the coolest temperatures we’ve seen since early June. Partly to mostly cloudy sky prevails with temperatures in the 60s before midnight, upper 50s by sunrise tomorrow morning.

For tomorrow, most of us North of Birmingham will likely see a bit more sunshine & less clouds than those of us South of Birmingham. Cooler than usual temperatures continue with mild afternoon highs in the upper 70s. No chance of rain. Light East breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

For the first half of next week, our current pattern doesn’t appear to change very much. An area of high pressure situated over the Ohio Valley will keep our weather quiet & consistent consistent Monday through Wednesday. That means partly to mostly sunny skies & slightly below-average temperatures for late-September. Expecting morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s. Rain chances stay slim to none.



As we move past Wednesday, we’re expecting some rain chances to enter back into the forecast. As slightly higher moisture creeps back into the region, chances for showers are at 30% for Thursday & Friday. As the moisture comes back, temperatures should increase slightly as well. Highs likely reaching closer to 80°.

For next weekend, the pattern looks to stay unsettled. However, due to current model disagreement, it’s still a bit too uncertain to say for sure exactly what we can expect. For now, keeping slight rain chances & near-average temps in the forecast for Saturday/Sunday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter (@GriffinHardyWX) for the latest weather updates from across the Southeast. Also, remember to download the CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for the latest weather alerts in YOUR town and across Alabama. Enjoy your weekend! Stay safe, stay healthy.