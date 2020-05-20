Central AL Forecast: Cooler, cloudy conditions through midweek

The dominant weather feature again today will be an area of upper-level low pressure that will keep us mainly cloudy during the afternoon with some sporadic showers as well. It will also stifle our temperatures as highs only reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. However, by later tonight and tomorrow, this low moves out and more typical May weather starts to take over. We’ll see some clearing tonight with milder morning temps tomorrow as lows sit in the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will see a transition to more typical May weather, with heat and humidity building with isolated to scattered showers during the afternoons. We’ll see temps near average for the middle of May, in the low 80s, with a few showers around. We’ll see more scattered showers for Friday with more heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid 80s to close out the week.

As we get into the holiday weekend, temperatures will feel more like late June than late May with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few spots hitting 90. Rain chances look to be sporadic and more typical of summertime showers and storms that pop up during the afternoons.