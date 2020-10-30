Central AL Forecast: Cooler and drier weather ahead today, this weekend

We’ll watch clouds clear out and very cool temperatures take over as we end the week, and a return to more typical fall weather is ahead for the weekend as well. Temperatures today will range anywhere from the upper 50s to low 60s as clouds slowly erode as a big ridge of high pressure starts to build in. This ridge will be responsible for the beautiful fall weather we’ll see for the weekend. We’ll start Saturday with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s with highs rebounding to the mid and upper 60s. Slightly milder temperatures are in store for Sunday with more sunshine. Don’t forget..we’re falling back to standard time. We lose an hour of daylight in the afternoon but gain it in the morning.

Another cool shot of air arrives Sunday night, and this one looks more significant. The coldest air of the fall season will be felt to start the week. Look for morning lows in the upper 30s Monday morning, with a few places in our northern counties possibly getting close to freezing. Monday afternoon won’t be warm at all, despite a lot of sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 50s. Even colder temperatures are possible Tuesday morning with more mid to upper 30s overall, but a few places flirting with freezing. A warming trend start for the middle of the week with closer to average temperatures by Wednesday.

In the Tropics: Yes, we have one more month of this hurricane season to go, and we are tracking one disturbance in the Caribbean. The good news is, it looks like the pattern won’t be favorable for this storm to impact the Gulf coast, but we’ll stay on top of it.