Central AL Forecast: Cool today, warming up for Friday, the weekend

Get ready for a dry streak of weather starting today and lasting through the weekend. Clouds will hang out today with cool temperatures and a little breeze. Highs will only rise to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, much cooler than average for the last day of April. Temperatures will drop tonight and end up in the mid and upper 40s tomorrow morning. A beautiful, warmer Friday is on tap with more sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

This weekend we continue the warming trend, but kick it up a notch. With lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, look for the mercury to climb. Saturday afternoon highs will top the 80-degree mark for a good chunk of the region, with other spots staying in the upper 70s. It will be even warmer on Sunday, with pretty much everyone making it past 80 degrees in the afternoon with more sunshine.

We’ll see the pattern shift a bit by the start of the week. Temperatures will stay warm but showers and storms return to the forecast. Right now, these chances look fairly scattered, but that could change as we get closer to Monday. We’ll keep you updated if any severe weather threats materialize.