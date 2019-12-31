Central AL Forecast: Cool, sunny as we end 2019

We’ve got some gorgeous weather to close out 2019 today! Temperatures started off near freezing but will rebound into the low and mid 50s this afternoon, which is pretty close to average for this time of year. We’ll also see lots of sunshine this afternoon as well! Make sure you bundle up tonight if you’ll be out celebrating. Temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 30s by the time the clock strikes midnight and 2020 begins!



The new year will start with more clouds around and cool temperatures once again. Highs will rise to the low and mid 50s in the afternoon. The building clouds will be a sign of a change in our pattern, as a deepening upper-level low pressure area brings rain chances to the region. We’re talking all-day rain on Thursday, starting in the morning and lasting through the evening hours. Rain looks to wrap up by early Friday morning.



We’ll have some lingering clouds for the end of the week with temperatures that will sit milder than average. We’ll still have to deal with some clouds and a few stray showers for Saturday, but things should clear out after that and a dry and cool end to the weekend is expected.

