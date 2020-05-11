Central AL Forecast: Cool start to the week, warm-up coming soon

As we start the week, we aren’t done with the abnormally cool weather. Another weak cold front moved through last night, bringing with it another late-season cool down before we see the mercury climb. We’ll have highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Winds won’t be crazy, but some occasional gusts could occur. Temperatures drop tonight and end up in the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

We’ll see a mini warm-up Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. With clouds around tonight and early Wednesday morning, expect lows to fall only to the low and mid 50s. Clouds persist on Wednesday afternoon, but that won’t stop temperatures from rising to the low 80s in most places. This is finally on par with our average highs for the middle of May.

Unlike last week, our temperatures will continue to climb. Thursday and Friday, look for temperatures to peak above average, hitting the mid and upper 80s with more sunshine in the afternoon. Rain chances look very low until we get to Friday afternoon when a stray shower or two are possible. We’ll continue the trend of very warm days with small rain chances as we start the weekend.