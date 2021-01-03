Central AL Forecast: Cool & quiet start to the week; Showers expected Thursday

Cool & quiet again this afternoon to wrap up the weekend in Central Alabama. Fair-weather cirrus clouds rolling overhead with plenty of sunshine in between, with most spots seeing temperatures in the 50s–pretty normal for early January. Seeing more winter cold return tonight with most of us dipping close to freezing by morning…

Our sky stays mostly clear tonight, and with calm winds temperatures will drop more quickly than usual. Most places North of Birmingham will actually hit the freezing mark or even dip just below it into the upper 20s/low 30s.

Mostly cloudy & cool during the afternoon tomorrow. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s. Small 10% chance of drizzle in the evening, but the vast majority of us stay rain-free tomorrow. Light SW winds at 5 to 10 mph.

No big temperature swings expected this week…we’ll stay consistently chilly as January is on-average our coldest month of the year in Alabama. Afternoon highs in the 50s, most mornings seeing lows in the 30s.

Our next biggest chance of rain arrives Thursday morning as another upper-level trough swings through Alabama. Luckily, this next system doesn’t appear to be strong enough to prompt any risk of severe weather. So, as of right now, we’re only expecting scattered light to moderate rain Thursday morning & most of the afternoon & that’s about it. Maybe a few leftover sprinkles Friday morning, then drying out by Friday afternoon.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!