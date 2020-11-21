Central AL Forecast: “Cool” Front passes by tomorrow with some evening drizzle

Hope everyone has enjoyed the marvelous weather out there this afternoon! Plenty of sunshine across Central Alabama with comfortable afternoon highs in the low 70s right now. Overnight tonight, expect a quiet evening with cloud cover will gradually increasing over the region. Those extra clouds will keep temperatures fairly mild through the overnight hours…expect to see temps in the 50s after 8 PM, where we will stay into tomorrow morning.

During the day tomorrow, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine as a “cool” front approaches from the Northwest. We could also see a few light showers & some drizzle in the evening as it sweeps by. We’re calling this next front a “cool” front because the temperature drop that comes with it won’t be as dramatic as it potentially could be this time of year. Tomorrow night, we should cool off into the 40s, which may be a bit chilly for us, but it’s pretty close to our average low temperature (42° in Birmingham) for this time of year.

Sunshine comes back out Monday afternoon & we stay cool & quiet as high pressure returns. Afternoon highs getting to the low 60s. Our next best chance of rain for the upcoming week will be on Wednesday as a classic low-pressure system develops over the Great Plains. This system thankfully doesn’t look to be strong enough to merit any concern over severe weather for us, but we will see a good chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Wednesday is rain gear day!

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, Wednesday’s system looks like it will clear the region to the East by Thursday morning, so we should be cool & dry throughout the day for Thanksgiving. Expecting partly cloudy skies with morning temps in the 50s, afternoon highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

That's all for now!