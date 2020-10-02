Central AL Forecast: Cool end to the week, weekend warm-up coming

Temperatures have remained cool with tons of sunshine over the last few days, but today will be even cooler than the last couple of days with tons of sunshine around. On average, we should see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 today, instead we’ll struggle to reach 70 degrees in a lot of places with the coolest spots staying in the upper 60s. The good news is we’ll continue to enjoy a ton of sunshine. Expect a cool morning for Saturday with lows in the low and mid 40s, but highs will rebound back into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures warm a bit more on Sunday staying sunny.

Next week, the warm up continues as flow in the atmosphere turns more from west to east, instead of the northerly, cool flow we’ll see over the weekend. Temperatures will range from the mid and upper 70s on Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday. We’ve been used to these cool temperatures that the warmer numbers we’ll feel next week are actually average for the early part of October. No matter the temperatures, sunshine and dry weather rules the forecast through next week.

In the Tropics: We’re tracking a couple of tropical disturbances, one in the Caribbean and another in the Atlantic. Neither one are direct threats to us right now, but we’ll continue to keep you updated.