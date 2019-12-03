Central AL Forecast: Cool, but sunny today; moderating temps this week

Temperatures started off COLD this morning, with everyone below freezing and some spots in the low to mid 20s. We’ll see a decent recovery this afternoon as sunshine returns, but temperatures still stay cooler than average for this time of year. Highs will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows won’t be quite as cold tonight as temps fall to the low 30s instead of the 20s.



Moderating temperatures will be the theme for the next couple of days. Both Wednesday and Thursday will see warmer temps and more sunshine. Highs will get to the upper 50s on Wednesday with low 60s expected on Thursday. Morning lows again will be chilly but not the bone-chilling cold we’re feeling this morning.



Friday will see our next chance of rain. Right now, the rain looks to move in during the morning/early afternoon time frame. This is different than the last three rain events we’ve had (those rain chances had mainly been late night/very early morning rain chances). The rain will move out without much chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon. Clouds stick around for the weekend ahead.

