Central AL Forecast: Sunny and Cool Weekend

SATURDAY: More sunshine headed our way Saturday, just in time for the weekend! Mainly sunny skies with cool temperatures for most of the day. NO chance for rain. Highs expected in the upper 50s, not too bad!

SUNDAY: Quiet weather continues into Sunday as well. Abundant sunshine and cool temperatures with afternoon highs near 60°, lows in the mid 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: More clouds likely on the way to kick off the week on Monday. Temperatures will stay just a bit below average as highs remain in the 50s. No BIG chances of rain currently in the forecast…we’re turning fairly dry for at least the next 7 days. If anything, it would be sprinkles during the day. No big fronts will be giving us any solidly rainy days anytime soon.