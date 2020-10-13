Central AL Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up tomorrow

We’re turning down the heat today, but only for today, as a weak cold front passed through last night. Temperatures this afternoon will sit a few degrees below average, rising to the low and mid 70s under a totally sunny sky with low humidity. Unfortunately, the cooler air doesn’t stick around as high pressure and southerly flow takes over and brings warmer weather to the region. Highs will rise to the low and mid 80s on Wednesday.

Another warmer-than-average day is on tap for Thursday, highs in the low to mid 80s again with dry air all around. But cooler air is on the way; late Thursday, a cold front will approach from the northwest and will dive through Central Alabama. We aren’t expecting any rain with this front, but we are expecting a robust cool down. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the upper 40s and low 50s while highs only get to the mid and upper 60s. More of the same is coming Saturday with lows starting in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the mid and upper 60s. Cooler than average temperatures stick around for the end of the weekend, too.

In the Tropics: A very quiet tropical scene out in the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean right now. Only one tropical wave of note is being watched for potential development.