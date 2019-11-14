Central AL Forecast: Cool and Quiet Week Ahead

SUNDAY: Another quiet day ahead to wrap up the weekend! Mainly sunny across Alabama with cooler-than-average temperatures continuing. Chilly in the morning, mild in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning crispy after sunset with temps in the 40s. Mid 30s by early Monday morning. Mostly clear sky.

MONDAY: Thicker cloud cover is on the way Monday. That should keep temperatures cooler for most of the day. After starting in the 30s, we’ll warm up only slightly to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and dry.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue into Tuesday as well. Temperatures staying cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine returns to the forecast for Wednesday. Great day to be outside if you’re not in the shade, so plan accordingly! Highs a bit more mild in the mid 60s, although cold in the morning with lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Slightly better rain chances begin creeping into the forecast starting on Thursday. Nothing heavy is expected…just a few light sprinkles here and there if anything. For that reason, giving us only a 20% chance for showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A few more showers possible moving into Friday. Still nothing severe or heavy expected. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the low 50s.