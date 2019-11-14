Central AL Forecast: Cool and cloudy with rain on the way

A bit of a complex setup for today and tomorrow with a few different factors contributing to the pattern. First of all, clouds have entered the picture and low temps this morning were nowhere close to as cold as yesterday. This afternoon a few showers are possible as an upper-level disturbance slides into the Deep South. Rain chances should be confined to the south of I-20 with mainly light rain around. A more expansive area of rain is likely tonight and early tomorrow, but this should also be light but could impact more of the region.



Rain may be a little slow to exit as a front sweeps through the region on Friday. Lingering showers, especially in east Alabama, are possible through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and near 50 for Friday afternoon with the clouds still hanging tough. However, drier air moves in behind the front, and we’ll start to clear out, setting up a nice weekend. Both weekend days, look for low temperatures in the low to mid-30s with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with lots of sunshine.



We continue the dry and “warm” weather, but clouds move in for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Another upper-level disturbance will move across the Gulf Coast during this time, but right now, it looks like the increased clouds will be the only impact with rain staying to the south.

