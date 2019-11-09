Central AL Forecast: Coldest air of the season next week

After a frigid start this morning, we saw a beautiful yet cool day across Central Alabama. Good news for the remainder of the weekend, the clear skies will be sticking around.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will not be quite as cold when we wake up on Sunday morning. There is a FROST ADVISORY in effect for Central Alabama. Our temperatures will dip into the upper 30s. Clear skies prevail through the afternoon and our temperatures will climb to the low 60s.

VETERANS DAY: Dry start to your Monday. Cloud cover will increase a bit overnight into the start of the week. This will keep our temperatures slightly warmer and in the low 40s. Afternoon highs will climb to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Expect cloud cover to increase ahead of our next approaching system. A few stray showers will be possible in West Alabama mainly in the afternoon, while most locations will stay dry. Widespread showers ahead of a much colder air mass will push across the state late Monday into the overnight hours of Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers will be possibly early Tuesday. But, for the most part we will see a drier, colder air mass overtake the area. It is going to be BLUSTERY throughout the day as an Arctic air mass settles in. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s on Tuesday afternoon! Overnight into Wednesday our temperatures will fall into the 20s. We will will remain chilly on Wednesday and get a little warmer towards the end of the week with no notable rain chances in the extended forecast.