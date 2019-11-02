Central AL Forecast: Cold through the weekend

Another cold day across Central Alabama. Temperatures struggled to get out of the 50s and our skies remained mostly sunny. We saw another freeze for most spots this morning and we will see a frost tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold overnight. FROST ADVISORY is in place for our entire viewing area.

SUNDAY: Another cold start to the day. But, we will be adding a few degrees to the temperatures each afternoon. Expect temperatures to start off in the mid to upper 30s and warm to the upper 50s, low 60s. Skies will stay mostly sunny and no rain to worry about.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY The really cold pattern will break a bit by Monday. Morning lows will still be cool and in the 40s. But, by the afternoon, we will see our temperatures climb out of the 50s and into the 60s. Mostly sunny skies prevail Monday. We will see a dry forecast for the next several days. Temperatures get progressively warmer each afternoon. We will be in the upper 60s by Wednesday.

END OF THE WEEK: Our next cold front will arrive at the end of the week and bring rain back into the forecast. Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday. But, it does look like we will dry out in time for next weekend.