Central AL Forecast: Cold & rainy weekend, Freezing rain/Icing possible Monday

Not quite as pleasant in Alabama today compared to earlier this week–our weather has managed to stay cold, cloudy, and downright terrible all day long. More waves of showers expected tonight with a small chance of freezing drizzle in our far Northwestern counties tomorrow morning…

Likely just enough moisture mixed with the colder air farther North after midnight for a brief window of freezing rain possible in NW Alabama, near places like Hamilton, Guin, & Hackleburg. The rest of us farther South tonight, however, will likely only see a cold rain as temperatures stay in the 40s.

Showers expected to continue throughout the area through around lunchtime Saturday. Drying out in the afternoon, but staying overcast and cold. Afternoon highs areawide only topping out in the upper 40s. Light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Not expecting much improvement in the forecast for Valentine’s Day Sunday…more clouds, more rain, more cold. Morning lows in the 30s, afternoon highs in the upper 40s with a 40% chance of passing showers.

The big story in the weather world will come at the start of next week, where the Arctic airmass to our North will likely dive just deep enough into the South for another widespread freezing rain event to our West in Louisiana & Mississippi…

As that same system heads in our direction Monday, we’ll see a decent chance of freezing rain & potentially icy roads develop–especially after sunset Monday night…

Right now, while we do have a brief window for our NW counties to see light freezing rain, the main timeframe for the majority of our area to see freezing rain will be from roughly 5 P.M. to 10 P.M. Monday night. After midnight, the storm system exits the region, but freezing temperatures back behind it could lead to black ice & hazardous roadways heading into Tuesday morning.





Exactly how much black ice we could see form on the roads is still a question mark. For now, though, we can say with confidence that the farther West you go in Central Alabama, the higher the chances are of encountering light icing Monday night/Tuesday morning. We’ll be ironing out more forecast details as they become available over the weekend…stay tuned for further updates!

For the rest of next week–sadly, there are no big warm-ups expected anytime soon…winter looks to be on lock in Alabama through the middle of February next week. Highs not expected to get above 60° through next Friday. Also, we’ll see another good chance of rain on Wednesday, but obviously the main focus in the forecast for now is on Monday, so we’ll be steadily providing further updates on that as they become available.

