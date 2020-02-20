Central AL Forecast: Cold, rainy today; brighter, drier days ahead

More persistent, light and moderate rain is likely through the morning and into the early afternoon. Another inch or more of rain is possible today, adding to our already high rainfall totals from this week and month. Temperatures will also be chilly, staying in the low to mid 40s for the balance of the day. Rain will finally end by mid-afternoon with lingering clouds. The clouds will partially clear tonight with near-freezing temperatures early Friday morning. This will lead to drier weather for at least a couple of days.



Friday will be mostly sunny, but very chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a persistent northerly breeze. The winds will calm down, we’ll stay mostly clear and temperatures will drop fast Friday night. We’ll see 20s early Saturday morning, but a decent recovery into the mid and upper 50s for the afternoon. Again, we’ll have lots of sunshine to enjoy, and you should, because rain makes a return.



We’ll start another round of wet weather for Sunday, lasting through the first few days of next week. Southerly flow increases ahead of an area of low pressure and a warm front lifting through the region. We expect our best rain chances on Monday as a cold front moves through, with showers coming to an end on Tuesday.

