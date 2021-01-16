Central AL Forecast: Cold & dry for the near-term; Rain chances late next week

Enjoyed SOME sunshine out there today, but we’re definitely in the dead of winter with these temperatures! Most spots stayed in the 40s all day long today, and we’re in for another cold night tonight with lows in the 20s & 30s…

Temperatures stay in the 30s all night tonight in Birmingham under a mostly clear sky. Not quite cold enough to worry about freezing pipes, but cold enough to still be very annoying. Light SW breeze at 3 to 5 mph. Sunrise time tomorrow is 6:51 AM in Birmingham, and some spots farther North of town like Hamilton, Cullman, & Gadsden can expect upper 20s by that time.

We’re likely to wake up to an overcast sky tomorrow, but those clouds should be pretty short-lived with more sunshine expected by lunchtime. A bit breezy during the afternoon with a West wind at 10 mph across the region. Near-average temperatures for mid-January–our coldest month of the year–with highs in the lower 50s.





There is a small chance of drizzle tomorrow evening, but nothing heavy or very measurable is expected…hence the 10% chance of rain above. Any light rain that does fall should also be short-lived, as the moisture pushes East & out of our way by midnight Monday morning.

Temperatures for the near-term will remain consistently near-average with lows in the 30s & highs in the 50s. While this is without a doubt cold for us, again, this is close to where we should be for mid-January. It will get just ever-so-slightly warmer next week, though. Our most comfortable day this week should be Tuesday, where we’ll have highs neat 60° AND sunshine (which makes a big difference!). The rest of the week ahead will likely feature more clouds, so it will feel cooler beyond Tuesday.





Our next noteworthy chances of rain arrive late Thursday & early Friday, where a slow-moving upper-level trough will bring enough moisture for scattered showers. Still too early to say with confidence whether or not we’re expecting severe weather, but regardless, prepare for a wet end to the work week.

