Central AL Forecast: Cold outbreak continues tonight; More wet weather tomorrow night

Woke up to a surprising amount of snowfall across the Birmingham metro! In an unusual turn of events, it appears we had a very thin layer of moisture close to the surface this morning that was cold enough & thick enough to produce snow showers across a good chunk of the area. Unfortunately for our forecast last night, none of our forecast models appear to have a resolution high enough to have indicated a chance of that happening. Nevertheless, snow totals were impressive out there, especially across much of Jefferson & Shelby Counties.





Snow or not, it stays VERY cold outside tonight–dangerously cold, especially for those of us that may still be without power after yesterday’s freezing rain across West Alabama. Many spots farther West will dip into the teens tonight, with lower 20s expected across the rest of the region. As always with a hard freeze, remember the THREE P’s: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. Remember to let your faucets drip if you can, and to wrap up any sensitive plumbing to prevent bursting.

For tomorrow, temperatures will rebound back above freezing sometime around lunch, and continue climbing to the low to mid 40s here in the metro in the afternoon. Expecting the sky to remain mostly cloudy over the area before light showers begin at roughly 4-5 PM. Another push of moisture will bring scattered showers tomorrow night, with a chance of sleet mixed in farther West late in the day…

The good news is that as this rain comes in, temperatures will climb back above freezing into the night, so any sleet that does fall should be brief and come to an end by 8-9 PM. Also, the rain we will see could definitely get heavy at times with some thunderstorms mixed in. That should continue through the overnight hours, but at this time, we are not expecting any severe weather with this next batch of rain.





Heading into Thursday, those showers will begin drying up early in the morning, and we’ll continue to see a cloudy sky most of the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the colder side–morning lows in the upper 30s/low 40s, and we stay with 40s for highs.

Sunshine will finally come back out during the day Friday as we close out the work week. Cold Arctic air will continue streaming in, which means temps remain below freezing at night & in the morning, and cold during the day in the 40s. For the weekend, sunshine stays out & temps steadily improve. Not too bad for Sunday with highs near 60°–enjoy it! Our next best chance of rain arrives early next week on Monday with morning showers possible.

