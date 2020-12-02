Central AL Forecast: Cold, Cloudy tomorrow; Rainy Friday morning

We had to ourselves another bright & sunny afternoon in Central Alabama today! With calmer winds & almost no clouds, our temperatures have warmed up to mild standards for early-December…most spots in the mid to upper 50s at 3 PM.





Overnight tonight, cloud cover will be increasing as another low-pressure system consolidates to our West over Texas. While temperatures will still be cold, most spots are likely along & South of I-20 will likely stay above freezing, unlike this morning. Most of us see 30s most of the night, with only our towns to the North & Northeast seeing 20s when we wake up tomorrow morning. For those that are expected to dip below freezing, remember to let your faucets drip overnight–just in case!





For tomorrow, we’re expecting a gray, overcast afternoon as clouds continue to thicken over the region. Those clouds will keep temperatures chilly all day long as well, with afternoon highs only expected in the mid 50s. We’ll also see a small chance for light drizzle in the afternoon & evening, especially in West Alabama, as this next system approaches. That rain chance remains small, though, at just 20%.

Our best chance of rain in the near future comes Friday morning. This next system won’t be strong enough for thunderstorms, but we’ll almost certainly have a wet commute early on Friday as the cold front sweeps through Central Alabama. By Friday afternoon, most of that rain will have crossed the state line into Georgia, and we should stay dry & chilly Friday night & headed into the weekend.

As more cold air pushes in from the West this weekend, gameday for the Tide should be cold & dry, as Alabama takes on LSU at 7 PM Central Time in Tuscaloosa. Expecting a clear sky with temperatures in the 40s–layer up!

Rain chances look to be holding off through the weekend and into early next week. We’re looking at a few more pushes of cold air as well, so temperatures will be steadily cold for much of next week. No big warm-ups anytime soon with lows hovering in the 30s, highs in the 50s.

