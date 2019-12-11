Central AL Forecast: Cold, blustery with tons of sunshine

We’re left with some slick spots on the roads this morning, especially in our northwest counties, as temperatures fell quickly. The persistent wind overnight did help dry of some of the major roads, so minimal impacts are expected for the morning. Temperatures will be chilly and winds will continue to blow, but not as hard today. Look for high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon with a sunny sky.



Temperatures will be cold again tomorrow morning with lows on either side of the freezing mark. Afternoon temperatures will warm up a bit, but still stay below average in the mid 50s. Another front will makes its way into the Deep South by Thursday night, with rain taking over the forecast through Friday. The good news is, temperatures stay cool, so thunderstorms or severe storms again aren’t part of the forecast.



After a dry and cool weekend, highs will generally be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a decent amount of sunshine, more chances of rain enter the region by late Sunday and Monday. This next round of rain could have some thunderstorms with it as temperatures will increase, but we’ll update the forecast as we get closer.

