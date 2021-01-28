Central AL Forecast: Cold and Windy With Sunshine Today; Wind Chill In The 20s and 30s

We start out this Thursday with some clouds, but it will become sunny this afternoon as an area of high pressure builds over the Deep South. It will be much colder and breezy today with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds of 10-20+ mph will make it feel like the 30s. Bundle up!

Tonight will be mainly clear and very cold! We will have a light to moderate freeze across central Alabama with lows in the lower 20s north and the rest of the area in the mid 20s. Remember the THREE P’s: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. Let your faucets drip, wrap up any sensitive plumbing, and bring your plants and pets inside. Stay warm everyone!

Friday will start out cold, but the cold air does not stick around long. We will have a mostly sunny day with high temperatures warming back into the mid 50s. That is where we should be for this time of year.

Weekend Forecast: We will continue to warm up on Saturday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back southerly winds and some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That will make it mostly cloudy and we could see a late-day shower as a cold front moves toward the area. High temperatures get back to around 60°. Expect plenty of rain on Saturday night with lows around 50°.

The cold front will move through central Alabama on Sunday with scattered showers through at least midday. A few stray showers could lingering longer across the southern part of the viewing area in the afternoon. It will be warmer and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday night will become partly cloudy, breezy and colder with lows in the 30s.

Fultondale Tornado Update: The National Weather Service officially rated Monday night’s tornado as an EF-3 tornado with an estimated 150 mph winds. They updated the width from 500 yards to 900 yards. That is about a half-mile wide! While January tornadoes are not rare in Alabama, a tornado this strong during this time of year IS rare! Since 1950, less than 10% of all January tornadoes in Alabama have been rated EF-3 or greater.

