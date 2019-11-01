Central AL Forecast: Cold air takes over; first freeze of the fall

The cold air has taken over Central Alabama in a big way. Temperatures have started near freezing this morning, our first freeze of fall, and the cool air sticks around for a few days. Afternoon highs won’t be too warm at all today, as we get to the mid and upper 50s for top temperatures. We’ll have a lot of sunshine and the winds will relax, so not a bad afternoon. Temps will plummet once the sun goes down, dropping to near freezing again for Saturday morning.



More of the same weather is ahead for the weekend with only small changes to the forecast. Saturday afternoon will look and feel a lot like Friday as highs only get to the 50s with lots of sunshine. Sunday will be a tad milder, however. Temperatures will get a little milder with lows in the upper 30s and near 40 and highs in the low 60s. More moderating temperatures are ahead as we start the week on Monday, with slightly milder morning lows and afternoon highs.



Through midweek, temperatures will return to near early-November averages (upper 40s lows, upper 60s highs), but still be a few degrees short of reaching those levels. We’ll also introduce some small rain chances into the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

