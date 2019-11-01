Central AL Forecast: Cold air sticks around, quiet through the weekend

RIGHT NOW: CHILLY as you walk out the door this Saturday morning! Many spots are below FREEZING in the upper 20s to the North of Birmingham. Remember to protect your pipes and plants!

SATURDAY: Gorgeous fall afternoon for your Saturday! Staying dry and mainly sunny. Highs expected in the low 60s. Go outside and enjoy it!

AUBURN: The Tigers are set to take on Ole Miss at home down in the plains! 6 PM kickoff. Temperatures will be CHILLY during the game…expecting 40s with clear skies.

SUNDAY: Not much changes expected in the weather department for Sunday…still anticipating mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s. Lows Sunday morning in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: BONE DRY for most of the upcoming week. Temperatures will steadily warm up slowly day-by-day. 60s for highs, 40s fow lows. No significant rain chances expected until Thursday. Even then, we’re only expecting spotty showers.