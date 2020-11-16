Central AL Forecast: Cold air settles into the region

After a big cold front moved through yesterday, lots of colder and drier air invades the region starting today. We already had a pretty chilly morning, and afternoon highs won’t get too warm at all. Expect temperatures to stay in the low to mid 60s with tons of sunshine this afternoon. Tomorrow will be very similar, with temperatures in the mid/upper 30s to near 40 for morning lows and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

By the middle of the week, we’ll be talking about freezing temperatures in the morning. We don’t think everyone will feel those really cold temps, but our traditionally colder spots, the northern counties especially, have a chance for morning lows to fall to the freezing mark or below. Same goes for Thursday morning with more freezing temperatures expected. Afternoon highs both days will sit in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will moderate a bit by the end of the week and weekend ahead, and we’ll still see tons of sunshine. Highs will rise to near 70 Friday and Saturday.

In the Tropics: Hurricane Iota is making its way straight for Central America, almost the same exact spot that was walloped by Hurricane Eta a couple of weeks ago. Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.