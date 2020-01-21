Central AL Forecast: Cold air persists with lots of sunshine

The cold air we felt yesterday will stick around for the next couple of days. Morning lows started off in the low and mid-20s again with some of the coldest spots hitting the teens again. We’ll see slightly milder temperatures this afternoon, but we still stay way below average for late January. Look for afternoon top temperatures to only rise to the mid-40s. Another cold night is ahead with lows dropping to the mid-20s again by Wednesday morning.



We’ll get closer to our average highs today as some spots hit the 50-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will filter back in tonight ahead of our next chance of rain on Thursday. Right now, it looks like the best time frame to see the wet weather will be Thursday late afternoon through Friday morning. Thunderstorms are not in the forecast as temperatures stay in the 50s during the afternoons both Thursday and Friday.



We dry out for the weekend ahead with temperatures back closer to the average for this time of year. We’ll see lingering clouds Saturday but a clearing sky by Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.

