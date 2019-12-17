Central AL Forecast: Cold Air Invades Behind Monday’s Storms

RIGHT NOW: We are still waiting for an official tornado count from the National Weather Service after last night’s storms. Unofficially, as of this afternoon, we had an EF-2 tornado with 120 mph winds that struck the Salt Well community in Marengo County, just West of Demopolis. We also had an EF-1 tornado in Bibb County, and a supposed EF-0 tornado in Shelby County near Calera. Official damage estimates & further information will become available soon.

TONIGHT: Temperatures have fallen like a rock behind last night’s cold front…we are anywhere from 30 to 35 degrees colder compared to yesterday across the area! We’ll continue turning colder tonight as the sky turns clear and winds stay breezy out of the North at 10 to 15 mph. Expect below-freezing wind chills in the mid 20s…BRRR! Actual low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will be in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Much more sunshine for tomorrow! Not much relief from the cold, however…highs climbing only to the upper 40s, some spots hitting 50°. Feeling even chillier with a sustained North breeze at 10 mph.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Sunshine and cold air continue for the end of the work week. Staying dry as high pressure settles over the region. Another very cold start in the morning, lows once again below freezing. A bit warmer for the afternoon, but not by much…highs in the low 50s.\

THIS WEEKEND: Rain chances start going up starting on Saturday. An area of low pressure will start developing to our South along the Gulf Coast, producing scattered showers areawide throughout the day. Because we’ll be positioned to the North of that low, we’re NOT worried about any storms developing…only expecting rain. Temperatures stay cool in the 40s & 50s.

Unfortunately, the wet weather is set to continue into Sunday as well. Scattered showers with cool temperatures in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Finally seeing the rain push out by Monday, and temperatures are set to increase with a pronounced upper-level ridge moving in. Christmas will be mild & mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s!