Central AL Forecast: Cold Air Blast Happening Tonight

SATURDAY NIGHT: MUCH colder. Behind the cold front, a dry, frigid airmass will push into Alabama, dropping temperatures considerably. This won’t clear out the sky completely, but some breaks in the clouds are likely. We’ll wake up to near-freezing temperatures Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Staying dry, albeit very cold. WINDY…North winds at 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills below freezing all afternoon. Pockets of sunshine between the clouds. Not much help from the cold though…high temperatures Sunday only in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: COLD AIR STICKS AROUND…We’ll get a taste of some of the coldest air so far this season early next week. Forecast low temperatures in the Birmingham metro are in the low/mid 20s Monday through Wednesday. Farther North, places like Cullman, Hamilton & Gadsden may even hit the teens in the morning before sunrise!

On the plus side, we’re looking pretty dry for next week after a very wet start to the new year (already over 6” of rain in Birmingham this month). No big rain chances are in the forecast until next Friday.