Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, Warm Weekend; Stormy & Cooler Next Week

The spring warmth has arrived! Temperatures this afternoon warmed up quite nicely as many spots saw highs in the upper 70s. The clouds have been stuck overhead, and regrettably we’ll be staying cloudy for the rest of the night tonight…

On the plus side, temperatures will be mild & comfortable if you’re heading out this evening! Expecting 60s before midnight, then cooling down to the mid 50s for tomorrow morning. Calm winds, NO chance of rain.

The spring warmth will continue tomorrow afternoon as a SW wind funnels in more warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Most spots will likely reach the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon with mostly cloudy sky, some pockets of sun mixed in. Can’t totally rule out a few sprinkles here & there across our Northern counties, but no widespread or heavy rain is expected. Vast majority of us stay dry all day. Get outside & enjoy it!

Not much changes expected heading into Sunday–still unusually warm for this time of year with afternoon highs in the 80s. We’ll actually be flirting with record highs, with the current records for tomorrow & Sunday’s date at 84° in Birmingham, last set back in 1900 & 1967 respectively.

Bigger changes expected as the weekend comes to a close…a sluggish cold front will push in to our West and start producing some thunderstorms late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Parts of West Alabama will start the week off with a notable round of storms early Monday morning. As of right now, we’re not TOO concerned with the overall threat for severe weather, but there’s a decent chance of brief gusty winds ranging from 30-40 mph as these storms initially push through. If the threat for severe weather goes up, we’ll be passing that information along.

Scattered, unorganized storms are likely to persist into Monday afternoon across a majority of the region.

Regrettably, chances of rain will linger in our forecast for a majority of next week. More rounds of rain are expected into Tuesday, followed by thunderstorms Wednesday, then lingering showers on Thursday. Also, temperatures will definitely be cooler compared to this weekend. Highs will shave off a few degrees each day with most of us into the 70s, eventually dropping into the 60s Thursday. Temps will stay cool at night in the morning with lows in the 50s. Finally drying out by most likely Friday.

