Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, warm start to the week

The forecast for the upcoming week will be a true mix of winter weather with periods of rain and warmer temperatures mixed in. We actually start the week with temperatures well above average as highs rise to the upper 60s and near 70. This, despite lots of clouds and some stray showers. Tonight, we’ll watch a cold front approach the Deep South and moisture will increase out ahead of the front.



With more moisture in the air, and the front moving through, rain is likely from early tomorrow morning through the evening hours. Most of the rain will be light to moderate with only a few rumbles of thunder in the mix and some heavier downpours. We don’t expect any severe weather with this cold front. As the front moves through, temperatures will drop through the day with gusty wind as well. All the rain should end by late Tuesday with more cold air diving in behind it.



The chilly temperatures this week will start Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as lows drop to near or just above freezing. Highs will only be in the low 50s and upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. More of the same is expected for Thursday. Scattered rain and cool temperatures are possible as we end the week and start next weekend.

