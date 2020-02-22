Central AL Forecast: Cloudy Today, More Downpours Tomorrow

TODAY: Much cloudier than yesterday. A gray sky overhead for Sunday afternoon, but thankfully we’ll stay (mostly) rain-free throughout the day. The only small chance (10%) for light sprinkles will be across our Northern Counties (near places like Cullman, Hamilton, Gadsden). Highs in the mid & upper 50s. South breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light showers overnight. This afternoon’s sprinkles will grow into light showers as moisture increases ahead of our next cold front. Otherwise, sky stays cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Waves of rain all day. Turning heavy in the evening. As a warm front lifts through the MS Valley, a moist airmass will move in from the South and produce widespread rain. The rain will be around all day–umbrellas, jackets, boots, grab it all!

Expect anywhere from 1-3” in total with this next batch of rain. This could be a problem, considering how exceptionally wet this February has been. We’re already up to 12” of rain in Birmingham for February! Lows in the mid 40s, highs Monday in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers in the morning, dry afternoon. Partly cloudy with mild temperatures…highs in the mid 60s. That’s the warmest we’ll hit all week long!

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures gradually dropping, staying mainly dry. After Wednesday, rain chances fade away as a deep, upper-level trough dips into the South. That means colder, drier air for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Winter’s not done!