Central AL Forecast: Cloudy start to the week, watching Zeta in the Gulf

We’re off to a dry and cloudy start to the week today, but our focus will be on the Gulf of Mexico yet again as another storm is set to impact our area. For today though, expect a day very much like what we saw on Sunday as clouds stick around and temperatures sit in the low to mid 70s. Clouds stick around tonight and temperatures will stay milder than normal with lows in the low 60s.

By Tuesday, a warm front will lift north with moisture streaming in from the Gulf. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening as temperatures rise to near 80. By this time, we’ll have a pretty good idea about what Tropical Storm or Hurricane Zeta will do through midweek.

Right now, it appears the storm will be heavily influenced by a front and upper-level trough of low pressure that will steer the storm northeast and eventually rip it apart. Before that happens, rain chances for us look likely on Wednesday and early Thursday, with the outside chance of some strong storms. As always, the shape and track of the storm will be the factor that determines our chances for heavy rain and severe weather, so stay tuned.

There is a silver lining however, as drier and cooler air moves in for the end of the week and weekend ahead. We’re looking for temperatures in the 40s in the morning and 60s for the afternoon both Friday and Saturday.