Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, Rainy Today and Tonight; Quiet Week Ahead

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy and COLD as you wake up this Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s & 40s across the region. Some light rain has developed over West Alabama, while heavy & widespread rain has formed to our Southwest in Mississippi & Louisiana, heading West in our direction.

TODAY: Much of the rain to our West will be dissipating as it moves towards Alabama. We’ll stay dry through the first half of the day and mostly cloudy. Some pockets of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Some drizzle possible as well…rain chance low at 30%.

TONIGHT: Overcast with light rain after sunset. Most of the rain will fall between 10 PM & 4 AM. Not as cold…lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Morning showers likely, drying out in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy sky with pockets of sunshine late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: No significant (severe or wintry) weather expected. A quiet pattern is set to take hold for this upcoming week. Our only notable chance for rain will come on Wednesday with a few passing showers.

Temperatures will stay consistent and near-average for the end of January. That means it will be cold, but not abnormally cold for this time of year. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s & 40s.

