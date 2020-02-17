Central AL Forecast: Cloudy President’s Day, more rain coming

We start another streak of unsettled weather, but not until later tonight. We’ll stay cloudy for President’s Day today, but rain should stay away. Temperatures will rise to the low and middle 60s for afternoon highs despite the clouds. We may see a stray shower this afternoon, but the real rain won’t move in until late tonight and early Tuesday. A cold front will approach the area with a few different chances for rain, so get ready for another soggy week.



Rain chances will increase for most of us during the early morning hours tomorrow and last through the rest of the morning. The next wave of showers arrives during the afternoon as the cold front pushes through. There are small chances of thunderstorms as with these waves of rain, but severe weather isn’t expected. And since these waves will be moving through, we don’t expect much flooding threat, except for spots that normally flood when we get heavy rain for a short time. Expect temperatures tomorrow to sit in the upper 60s to near 70.



After a break in the rain on Wednesday, expect another round of showers on Thursday, but mainly in our southern counties. Most spots along and north of I-20 should stay dry, but stay tuned to the forecast just in case that changes. But good news…rain moves completely out of here Friday, setting up a dry and sunny end to the week and weekend ahead.

