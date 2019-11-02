Central AL Forecast: Cloudy Monday, Not As Cold This Week

RIGHT NOW: Still a bit CHILLY as you walk outside this morning…temperatures sitting in the upper 30s/low 40s across the area. That’s cold, but luckily now we are above freezing, unlike early in the morning over this past weekend.

TODAY: Increasing clouds for today. Beyond that, no big changes compared to the weather we saw over the weekend. Staying mainly dry, although can’t completely rule out a few sprinkles. Rain chance at 10%. Highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Remaining low-key with no big weather changes. Staying cool, but ABOVE freezing. No more freezing temperatures expected for the rest of the week. Lows close to 40°.

TUES/WED: Mostly sunny & quiet for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain chances start going up slightly on Thursday. Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible on Thursday. Rain chance at 20%. Highs near 70°, lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will bring our best chance for an all around rainy day will be Friday. 40% chance of scattered showers, but luckily we are not expecting any thunderstorms. After the front passes through, skies will quickly clear out and temperatures will start cooling down into the weekend. Most of Friday should be cool in the 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: More sunshine and cooler air for next weekend…just like what we saw this past weekend! Highs in the low 60s, lows in the mid 30s.