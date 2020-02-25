Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, mild today with mostly dry days coming

This month, we’ve been conditioned to expect extended periods of rain lasting several days, but as we end the month, that will all change. The showers from yesterday have moved out and it looks like we’ll stay dry for the balance of Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild with plenty of low and mid level clouds, however. Look for high temperatures in the low 60s for most of us.



Cooler temperatures are back for Wednesday as another trough of low pressure moves through the Deep South. If this was earlier in the month, we’d expect a lot of rain. This time, there will be limited moisture to work with, so only a small rain chance is possible Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler as we head into Thursday, with lows near freezing and highs only in the upper 40s and near 50.



Temperatures will be a few degrees milder for Friday before our forecast gets tricky. A clipper system, or a quick moving area of low pressure, will move through the Deep South. If enough cold air dives south, we could have a little wintry mix, rain and wet snowflakes. We don’t expect big impacts as temps won’t be cold enough for any of this to stick to long, and it’ll happen during the weekend, but we’ll keep you posted. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the weekend.

