Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, mild to start the week, rain chances return

The cloudy and mild weather we had this weekend persists as we start the week. Expect only periodic breaks in the clouds with temperatures increasing to the mid and upper 70s once again. These are temperatures 10 degrees or so above average for this time of year. The clouds stick around through the evening and overnight, so temperatures will stay mild once again, only falling to the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature increased rain chances as more moisture streams in from the south and a front approaches from the northwest. There is still some uncertainty with how quickly the front pushes in and how much rain arrives. So we’ll advertise scattered showers on Tuesday with a little more coverage on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the same range as today, in the mid to upper 70s.

As the front sags south, drier air moves in and more sunshine will be seen. Depending on how much sunshine you see, temperatures will range in the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Slightly cooler temperatures in the morning and afternoon are ahead for Friday.

In the Tropics: Eta is producing some strong wind, lots of rain and dangerous storm surge to the Keys this morning. It should keep traveling west and strengthen into a hurricane later today or tomorrow. It’s forecast to move slowly north, hugging the west Florida coast and moving inland into north-central Florida by Friday. It should not have any impact on the Alabama or Florida Panhandle beaches or our area.