Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, Drizzly Friday; Great Weekend!

RIGHT NOW: Starting off our Friday mostly cloudy and cool this morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are sitting in the 40s across much of the region. A few light showers have developed as well, but luckily are not likely to turn heavy anytime soon.

TODAY: We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies much of the day Friday and maybe a few sprinkles on and off through the afternoon. Temperatures will stay chilly, even by November standards, because of the clouds. Highs today only in the upper 40s/near 50°. A bit breezy at times with a North wind at 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds should gradually break up after sunset, giving way to clear skies overnight into Saturday morning. It will be another cold fall evening with temperatures dipping into the 30s…layer up if you’re headed out tonight! Lows Saturday morning close to freezing in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine headed our way Saturday, just in time for the weekend! Mainly sunny skies with cool temperatures for most of the day. NO chance for rain. Highs expected in the upper 50s, not too bad!

SUNDAY: Quiet weather continues into Sunday as well. Abundant sunshine and cool temperatures with afternoon highs near 60°, lows in the mid 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: More clouds likely on the way to kick off the week on Monday. Temperatures will stay just a bit below average as highs remain in the 50s. No BIG chances of rain currently in the forecast…we’re turning fairly dry for at least the next 7 days. If anything, it would be sprinkles during the day. No big fronts will be giving us any solidly rainy days anytime soon.