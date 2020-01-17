Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, cooler to end the week

We’ll end this very active weather week with generally cloudy conditions and cool temperatures. There will be a few breaks in the clouds to allow a little sunshine to get through, but don’t expect those to last too long. Highs will rise to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon, near average for this time of year. More clouds around for tonight and we’ll see milder temperatures overnight as a cold front approaches.



This front will bring good rain chances to the area for late morning through the afternoon on Saturday. We do expect a few thunderstorms, but severe weather isn’t likely. Behind the front will be a punch of cooler air that we will start to feel on Sunday. Morning temps will fall to the upper 30s with highs in the upper 40s. But the real cold moves in by Monday.



Arctic air invades Central Alabama with lows in the low and mid-20s Monday morning. Afternoon highs will be frigid as well, only rising to the low 40s with some spots not making it out of the 30s. Teens and low 20s are ahead for Tuesday morning with more cold air around Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Temps will moderate a bit by Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

